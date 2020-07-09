Oklahoma, Texas still hopeful Red River Showdown can happen at Cotton Bowl

Amid rising coronavirus case levels, the State Fair of Texas has called off its 2020 edition, just the eighth time in the fair's 134-year history it had to be called off. Refunds will be processed automatically to those who had already purchased admission, according to organizers.

With a heavy heart, we are announcing that the State Fair of Texas will not open for the 2020 season.

It is the first time since World War Two the state fair will not open. With Washington's coronavirus numbers rising, the governor announced last week phase progressions have paused temporarily. Board Chair Gina Norris says it's the safest and most responsible decision.

Although the fair is canceled, for three weekends there will be fair food-to-go at the fairgrounds.

2021's State Fair will stretch from September 24 through October 17 in Fair Park. The State Fair also hosts the State Fair Classic between Prairie View A&M and Grambling State.

"As we're doing with all of our fall season planning, we will continue to monitor the situation closely, work through contingencies and make the best possible decisions we can with the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved as our number one priority", Del Conte said. While we can not predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas.

But even in the fair's absence, athletic directors from both sides remain hopeful the 2020 Red River Showdown will stay put at the Cotton Bowl.

"We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely hard one", Castiglione said.

The State Fair of Texas Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to cancel the annual fair held in Fair Park in Dallas due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions included fairgoers, concessionaires, exhibitors, midway vendors, business partners and medical experts as well as government officials, but ultimately the decision was made to avoid the potential for contributing to the current spread of COVID-19.